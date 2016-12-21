Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Reportedly Entered Couples Therapy

After what has been a tumultuous few months for the celebrity couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly decided to enter couples therapy.

Kim and her rapper husband want to fight for their marriage “for the sake of their kids,” 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint.

Despite the divorce rumors that have been circulating in the media in recent weeks, a source close to the couple said, “They’re actually doing better now.

The source told Daily Mail: “It was obviously a bit tough when everything [West’s psychotic breakdown] went down and it was confusing with the stuff going on. But they’re doing better now.”

“Kim is so in love with him and love can be blinding sometimes – she just adores him and the family loves him as well,” the insider said. “It’s a situation that she’s giving another shot, a second chance. She feels he’s been under a lot of pressure, so she feels like he deserves another shot.”

Given that the holidays and family time is approaching, the two decided to get honest with their feelings.

“They had a heart-to-heart about it and Kim is still in deeply in love with him.”

Kim and Kanye want to keep their children as the focus of therapy.

“Kim told me, ‘It’s not just about me, it’s about the kids,’” the source said. “So she wants to make it work. The only issue right now is he needs more time to recover and get better so she wants to wait and see how it goes.”

In addition to their issues as a couple, Kim and Kanye have dealt with seriously traumatic problems individually. Kim is still recovering from the frightening Paris robbery that went down in October, and Kanye is trying to get back to normal after having a “psychotic breakdown” or sorts earlier in November.

“[Kim] wants them to get therapy, counseling, and for them to get through this together,” the source said. “Right now, they’re both individually recovering – her from a traumatic experience and him from going crazy.”

Because there is so much drama going on between the two, Kim and Kanye have decided to hold off on deciding the fate of their marriage at the moment.

“But once they get through this and get back in shape, they’re going to do counseling to see if they can save this [their marriage] for the sake of the kids,” the source said.

Do you think Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be able to reconcile their marriage?

[H/T Complex, Daily Mail]