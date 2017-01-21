Kim And Khloe Kardashian Say Goodbye To The Obamas With Flood Of Pictures

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram today to thank former President Barack Obama.

The 36-year-old reality star posted on her app first to say goodbye to the Obama era as Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

Thank you Mr. President. You will be missed! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

“Thank you for leading our country,” she said. “You will be missed.”

In addition, Kardashian shared a series of photos featuring the 55-year-old politician. One photo shows Obama with his hands crossed, smiling while having a conversation with her.

Oh Northie!!! North fell and was crying so Potus gave her White House M&M’s. She smiled when I opened the box but I wanted to save them for memories so wouldn’t let her eat them so she cried again 😂 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

She continued with more pictures and even continued to get more emotional with each new post.

What an era! I posted some amazing memories on my website/app! I can’t wait to show these to my kids one day! 🇺🇸 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

But Kim wasn’t the only one honoring the Obamas on Friday, however. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, also shared a pic of the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, quoting him in her caption.

“I’m asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours.” Terribly sad to see you go but honored I was able to watch firsthand. I hope our history books will do you justice. A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:03am PST

“‘I’m asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours,’” she said. “Terribly sad to see you go but honored I was able to watch firsthand. I hope our history books will do you justice.”

A day before leaving office, Obama wrote a heartfelt letter to the American people, thanking the country for giving him “the honor of serving as your 44th [president.]”

You made me a better President, and you made me a better man. Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I’ve pulled strength. “All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into that work — the joyous work of citizenship. Not just when there’s an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime. And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We the People.’ ‘We shall overcome.’

What do you think of the Kardashians’ posts to the Obamas?

