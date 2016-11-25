Kim And Khloe Kardashian Did One Of The Most Bizarre Photoshoots We’ve Ever Seen

For the new issue of 032c magazine, Kim and Khloe Kardashian teamed up for a photoshoot that was totally strange.

The reality star sisters were pictured by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot for a 22-page editorial in the new winter issue.

In the first of two images that have been shared on social media, Kim (36) and Khloe (32) are holding hands while standing in what appears to be a large shower. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars stand there straight-faced and are rocking see-through swimsuits and high heels.

The second photo shows Khloe Kardashian with her hand resting on Kim’s butt. The sisters are laying in the sand and have traded in the see-through swimsuits for sweaters and thong-bottomed lingerie underneath.

What do you think about this photoshoot with Kim and Khloe Kardashian?

[H/T Instagram: 032c]