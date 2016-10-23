Kid’s Wheelchair Transformed Into Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Halloween Costume

The Halloween season is upon us, so that means a slew of spooky costumes will be hitting shelves. Over the past year, plenty of films have come out which will spawn off get-ups, so you should expect to see plenty of superheroes running around. And, if you live in this kid’s neighborhood, then you will definitely see a familiar vehicle rolling down your street. A father recently posted a video of the Ecto-1 costume he made for his wheelchair-bound son, Jeremy.

Ryan Scott Miller posted a Youtube video that showed off the intense DIY costume he made for his child. The footage gives a full 360 view of the outfitted costume. The Ecto-1 ensemble fits over Jeremy’s wheelchair and features siren noises from the films. There are also working headlights and decorative weaponry situated on the backside of the classic car.

The costume looks amazingly like the film’s 1959 Cadillac. Modeled after an ambulance/hearse combo, the car stands as pop culture icon because of its relation to the Ghostbusters franchise. Ecto-1 even made a comeback for the recent, all-female Ghostbusters reboot, but it did undergo some changes. The vehicle was turned into a 1980 Cadillac Fleetwood Station Wagon.

This father joins one of many parents who have made it their mission to create amazing costumes for their kids. Earlier this month, a man named Clint Chase shared a video of his son wearing an amazingly authentic Tauntaun cosplay that he made from scratch.

