Kid On Bike Caught Gazing At Booty Image, Slams Into Wall

A hilarious new video of a young boy being caught gazing at a booty picture has surfaced on the Internet and it is the funniest thing you will see all day.

At the beginning of the gut-busting video, the filmmaker is collecting footage of a van parked on the street. The vehicle was evidently promoting a joint called “Club Privé” and used racy artwork that featured a massive booty image on the back as well as a scantily-clad woman over the side door. The camera then pans around to show a kid joy-riding on his bicycle down the sidewalk when he notices the nearly NSFW van.

When the young boy lays eyes on the risqué ad, he is instantly mesmerized. The kid was in a complete trance as he continued to peddle his bike down the sidewalk, and before he knew it, the boy was crashing smack into a wall. Fortunately for the Internet, the comical moment was captured on camera and posted on social media.

In only a matter of hours after being shared on social media, the funny footage has spread like wildfire racking up more than 7.8k retweets and 8.6k likes.

This video wasn’t the only booty pic that has made a splash on social media in recent days. On Sunday, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Sahara Ray, posted a completely nude snap that showed off her toned derriere and it will blow your mind.

[H/T Twitter: Anders Forssberg]