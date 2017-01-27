Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Bodysuit Featured In New Video

New photos of Khloe Kardashian‘s most recent photoshoot have surfaced and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks absolutely incredible. The 32-year-old rocked a ’80s workout look in a skin-tight bodysuit that showed off her stunningly fit figure.

The video was shared on Thursday on her subscription website, KhloeWithaK.com. Khloe Kardashian recently became the face of the nutrition supplement, fitness, and lifestyle brand Protein World, and she shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot.

On top of the white bodysuit, the Revenge Body host donned a mint green hoodie sweatshirt and a pair of leg warmers.

“I felt like a total fitness barbie during this Protein World photo shoot,” Khloe wrote along with the video.

Khloe later traded in the green hoodie for an off-the-shoulder, gray crop sweater. She pranced around the studio as her glam squad pointed a leaf blower in hair direction to give Khloe the “windblown” look.

The photoshoot eventually moved from the dance studio to the pool. Khloe wore a hot pink monokini with a plunging neckline that put her famously curvy backside on full display.

The final outfit of the steamy photoshoot was a yellow one-piece that rode high up on the reality star’s hips.

Check out the full behind-the-scenes video here.

When Khloe isn’t glamming it up for sexy photoshoots, she has been spending a lot of time with her NBA baller boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The lovebirds have been virtually inseparable since they started dating, and Khloe thinks that Tristan may be the “one.”

“I think that’s why we all are in relationships — to find the one,” she said during an interview with Extra. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, I hope so. Only time will tell.”

For more Khloe Kardashian, be sure to check out Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!

Do you think this is Khloe Kardashian’s sexiest look ever?

[H/T Daily Mail]