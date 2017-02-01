Khloe Kardashian Spotted In Scorching Yellow Swimsuit During Trip To Costa Rica

All new photos of Khloe Kardashian rocking a smoking hot yellow swimsuit have surfaced, and the 32-year-old looks absolutely stunning. While on vacation in Costa Rica, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put her toned bod on full display during a poolside hang with her famous family.

Khloe Kardashian has become quite the fitness guru and her exercise regimen has clearly been paying off. The reality star sported a high-waisted, canary yellow one-piece swimsuit that flaunted her famously curvy derriere. She also showed off her ample cleavage with a plunging scoop neckline in the images obtained by Daily Mail.

Check out the Khloe Kardashian bikini pics here.

Khloe’s long blonde locks were tied up in a bun on top of her head as she splashed around in the water.

For the last several days, Khloe Kardashian and most the members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew have been in Costa Rica filming season 13 of their hit E! reality series. Khloe’s sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Kendall have all been flaunting their bikini bodies in a slew of sexy pics all week. See the steamy snaps here.

The family members missing from the Costa Rica trip were Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, and Caitlyn Jenner.

This isn’t the only time that Khloe’s toned booty has made headlines in the last couple weeks. Most recently, Khloe posed for a photoshoot as she has become the official face of the fitness and lifestyle company Protein World.

In a steamy series of snaps, Khloe went full ’80s and wore an aerobics bodysuit complete with leg warmers.

“I felt like a total fitness Barbie during this Protein World photo shoot,” she wrote in a post accompanying the video.

The Revenge Body host wore a white bodysuit that nearly put her entire booty on full display. Check out the video from behind-the-scenes here.

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Khloe Kardashian’s sexiest pic ever?

