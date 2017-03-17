Khloe Kardashian Shows Off ‘Silky Leopard’ In New Pics

Khloe Kardashian exposed her wild side in all new pics that show her wearing a sexy animal print outfit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to unleash the show-stopping images.

Silky leopard moment 🐆 Makeup: @styledbyhrush Hair: @andrewfitzsimons A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

The 32-year-old captioned the first snap: “Silky leopard moment…Makeup: @styledbyhrush Hair: @andrewfitzsimons.”

The stunning photos showed the Revenge Body host sporting a satin leopard print ensemble that showcased her tanned and toned midriff. Khloe spiced up her outfit with a pair of enormous hoop earrings and chic gold heels.

The first snap showed her tugging on her blond locks, which were pulled up into a high and tight ponytail. The fashion designer completed her look with a bright shade of red lipstick.

Khloe Kardashian was clearly feeling content with her makeup as she posted another close-up pic that accentuated her long lashes and flawless complexion. The second image gave a better look at the deep plunging neckline of the silky top, and the shimmering necklace that draped down in between her cleavage.

She shared the second pic with the simple caption: “Meow.”

Meow A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

The animal print pics were the only eye-catching photos that Khloe posted on social media this week. On Thursday morning, the reality star modeled several new denim looks from her Good American clothing brand. Khloe treated her followers to several skin-filled pics that flaunted her hourglass shape.

She captioned the denim on denim photo: “JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com – our Oversized Denim Jacket that you can wear a million different ways, mini skirts plus new Good Legs and Good Legs Crop that flatter every curve!! #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican.”

JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com— our Oversized Denim Jacket that you can wear a million different ways, mini skirts plus new Good Legs and Good Legs Crop that flatter every curve!! #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

