Khloe Kardashian Reveals Massive Ring That Has Us All Wondering

Khloe Kardashian sparked massive speculation on social media after the 32-year-old showed off a stunningly gorgeous ring on her left hand. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday to post the picture that had her fans wondering whether she had plans on tying the knot in the future.

The Revenge Body host posted the photo with a heart emoji in the caption.

The image shows Khloe’s left-hand gripping an old-fashioned steering wheel. Most notably, her left hand is on the wheel and she is rocking an enormous ring with multiple large diamonds on the band. Her nails are painted in an eye-popping yellow and she accessorized her wrist with a shimmering gold watch. She’s wearing a pair of barely-there ripped jeans to complete her look.

Since posting on social media, the reality star’s snap racked up more than 1 million likes as well as 3k comments from her loyal fans.

Immediately after sharing the colorful snap on Instagram, Khloe’s followers went absolutely crazy with curiosity. A slew of fans questioned whether her NBA baller beau, Tristan Thompson, popped the question and if the glimmering ring on her left ring finger was an engagement ring.

Back in February, Khloe and Tristan jetted off to Jamaica for a romantic beach getaway. Her BFF, Malika Haqq, explained to Us Weekly this past Friday that Khloe is having a blast with Tristan at this point in their relationship.

“She is so unbelievably happy and I couldn’t be happier for her,” Haqq said. “[She’s doing] amazing.

This past weekend, Khloe and her two older sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, took off on a road trip. The three celebrity siblings have been taking to social media regularly to share retro-themed vacation snaps, and they seem to be having the time of their lives. Check out the pics here.

What was your reaction after seeing Khloe Kardashian’s massive ring on her left hand?

