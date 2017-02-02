Khloe Kardashian Reveals See-Through Photo On Social Media

Khloe Kardashian shared a new pic while rocking a revealing see-through outfit that might be one of her best looks yet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the steamy snap.

The Revenge Body host shared the pic with the caption: “It’s so important for me to get my workout in, even when I’m traveling! No excuses. Thanks @ProteinWorld for keeping me fuelled on the go…Get 30% off with my code Khloe30 to stay driven on your 30 Day Challenge #ProteinWorld #PW30DayChallenge #PWCollab.”

In the image, Khloe is rocking a flashy pair of sunglasses and a skin-tight top that flaunts her toned figure. She is seated in the driver’s seat of a Rolls Royce with a protein shake next to her on the middle console.

Since posting the snap, Khloe’s followers showered the photo with more than 790k likes.

When the 32-year-old reality star isn’t glamming it up in a see-through top, she has been posting other sizzling hot photos to promote her jeans brand Good American.

Also on Tuesday, Khloe shared a stunning black and white snap on Instagram to give announce the arrival of her next season clothing items that drop on February 2.

“Good American season 2 is coming, February 2!!” Khloe wrote. “Follow @goodamerican NOW as we welcome the newest faces of our #GoodSquad!! I am so proud of this new campaign and all of the amazing new styles we have coming your way…for ALL shapes and sizes! Only at GoodAmerican.com”

Is this your favorite photo of Khloe Kardashian?

[H/T Instagram: Khloe Kardashian]