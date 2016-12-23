Khloe Kardashian Posts Jean Ad That Packs All The Booty

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram showing off her curvy figure. The 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pictured rocking a pair of skin-tight jeans and a white tank-top.

Khloe posted the picture with the caption: “3 days until Christmas!! Who’s gifting @goodamerican?? I can’t wait to see everyone rocking their jeans! #goodsquad #goodamerican.”

3 days until Christmas!! Who’s gifting @goodamerican?? I can’t wait to see everyone rocking their jeans! #goodsquad #goodamerican A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:38pm PST

Since sharing the photo on Instagram, the post racked up more than 2.2 million views and more than 3k comments.

When Khloe wasn’t posting sexy snaps on social media this past week, the reality star was busy finalizing her divorce with former NBA player Lamar Odom.

On December 9, Khloe and Lamar officially submitted paperwork for the divorce, which was finalized on December 17.

Khloe previously filed for divorce from Lamar back in 2013. However, her estranged husband was hospitalized due to a drug overdose, and Khloe withdrew the petition.

In May of 2016, Khloe filed for divorce once again. While the two called it quits, Khloe and Lamar still remain friendly.

“They are friends and always will be, but they don’t talk in the same way they used to,” a source close to Khloe told E! News. “They became very close after the Vegas incident and obviously Lamar is extremely grateful to Khloe for everything she did for him, but their relationship has undergone a metamorphosis.”

When Lamar was in the hospital, Khloe became responsible for making his medical decisions even though they were in the process of a divorce. Khloe recently opened up about the incident, and how she was able to remain strong throughout the incident.

“I was super calm,” she said. “And I was more like, ‘It’s greater than you,” and you just get the strength.”

Because Khloe was able to remain so calm, and make level-headed decisions, the rest of her famous family took notice.

“This is kind of dark, but after that, my whole family changed all of their wills so that I would be their medical adviser,” Kardashian said. “Because you don’t know how someone reacts until you’re put in that situation – God forbid. No one should be put in those situations, but with that, I found strength from within.”

