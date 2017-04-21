Khloe Kardashian Poses Topless On Instagram To Promote Blue Jeans

The marketing genius that drives the Kardashian clan — and its megabrand of products — forward, did not stray from the maxim that sex sells in the latest advertisement for blue jeans, as Khloe joined two other models for a promotional photo shoot.

Sandwiched between Rose Bertram and Leomie Anders (both also topless), Khloe and the girls wore high heals with their high-waisted apparel for the advertisement.

The Slim Zip jeans by Good American — Khloe’s company — are now on sale and with the power of her endorsement figure sell an impressive number of units.

Khloe, for her part, also gave this endorsement in the Instagram post, saying that the denim duds are “universally flattering” — a concept further evidenced with the three different body-types in the image.

So excited to welcome @rose_bertram and @leomieanderson to the #goodsquad!! Had the best time shooting our universally flattering new @goodamerican Slim Zip jean with these badass beauties!! Shop our newest style TOMORROW at 9am PST on goodamerican.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Kardashian launched her Good American denim line in October 2016, and the brand raked in a reported $1 million in sales on its first day alone.

She has previously revealed that she wants to use her Good American denim brand to make women “feel great about themselves and that part of her mission includes banning the term “plus size” from her line.

Kardashian revealed that Good American will never differentiate between size labels. Rather, the brand simply chooses to state that they offer a range of sizes from 00 to 24.

The definition of plus size varies by brand, though many consider it to be sizes between 14 to 24.

The brand also uses models of all shapes and sizes on its website and in its ad campaigns — as evidenced above.

