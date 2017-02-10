Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her Name Change in the Best Way

Khloé Kardashian is officially no longer an Odom.

On Thursday, the reality star celebrated the name change on her new passport with a surprise license-shaped cake from her assistants. Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, was also on hand to join the festivities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You guys, look what Khloé’s assistants got for her because she got a new passport without her old last name. It’s her new last name,” West said in a Snapchat video about the cake, which read “Happy Name Change” in frosting.

“It’s a good day!” Kardashian is overheard saying in the second video.

Though the cake looks similar to a California driver’s license, certain items were changed to describe the star.

“13 Freedom Lane” is written as her address, as well as “Skinny Bitch” for the reality star’s weight, months after her nearly 70 lbs. weight loss.

Kardashian finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in December after seven years of marriage.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.