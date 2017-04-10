Khloe Kardashian Shares All-Time Adorable Polaroid With Her Boyfriend

It’s been about 8 months since Khloe Kardashian started dating Cleveland Cavs player Tristan Thompson but, if this new Instagram pic she posted is any indication, the adorable couple’s infatuation for one another is still strong.

💕 US 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Technically, it’s a picture of a picture. A polaroid, to be specific.

Videos by PopCulture.com

No indication of where the photo was taken, but it looks like maybe it was taken at a celebration of some kind.

Perhaps a birthday party, or maybe and dating anniversary dinner?

Either way, the two look really happy to be together, and after all, she’s been through with her ex Lamar Odom, she definitely deserves to be happy.

Just a few weeks ago they couple were enjoying a night out somewhere that had cake, so maybe they’re secret birthday party crashers and the evidence has been right in front of us all along.

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

OK, probably not. But they are very cute together, and considering Tristan helped lead the Cleveland to an NBA championship the same year he started dating Khloe, maybe she’s good luck. May the two of them never part.

More News:

[H/T: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian]