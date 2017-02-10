Kevin Smith Is Putting New Mallrats Project On Back Burner

When Kevin Smith announced today that a new Jay and Silent Bob movie is in development, he also announced that Clerks 3 is dead and his follow-up to 1995’s Mallrats — the second film in his View Askewniverse series and a loose-prequel to 1994’s Clerks — is being put on the back burner.

“Sadly, Clerks III can’t happen (one of our four leads opted out of the flick). So I worked on a Mallrats movie instead… which also didn’t happen because it turned into a Mallrats series,” Smith wrote. “I’ve pitched said sequel series to 6 different networks only to find no takers thus far. Mind you, I’m not complaining: nobody gets to make EVERYTHING they wanna make in this business (do they?). And I’ve been lucky to make anything at all, there’s so much competition out there, so many much cooler ideas from fresh folks. And besides: I had Comic Book Men and then Tusk and Yoga Hosers (which all came together so crazy quickly), and the podcasts and Fatman On Batman. With all of that, how could I bitch about no Clerks III or Mallrats 2? Then when I started directing The CW shows, it was such a slice of Heaven on Earth, I happily put my Askewniverse sequels to the side. Since I sold Clerks and Mallrats years ago, they’re owned by others, which limits my moves with my own material. I don’t mind: back in the day, all I ever wanted to do was sell my stuff so I could be in the movie biz in the first place.”

In March 2015, Smith confirmed that a Mallrats sequel was in the works. It was later revealed that the titled was Mallbrats and would feature 6 new characters and the return of 18 characters first film. Even comic book legend Stan Lee, who had a small role in the first, was set for a major role in the sequel. However, in June 2016, Smith revealed that the Mallrats follow-up would be a ten-episode television series and began pitching the show to various streaming sites.

