Kevin Harlan Hilariously Commentates Drunk Wild Man Running Laps During A Football Game

There’s nothing more entertaining than an idiot who gets drunks and makes the bold decision to hop on a football field and run around celebrating the joy of sports events. And during the 49ers game against the Rams on Monday Night Football we got a great show of a drunken run by a fan who clearly thought he was invincible.

The best part of the above video clip, though, is Westwood One radio announcer Kevin Harlan commentating like it is an actual play of the game. He gives every play-by-play call in hilarious fashion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s another version featuring Kyle Madson.

Beautifully done, Mr. Harlan.

[H/T Deadspin, YouTube / Nick Ramos]