Kevin Gates Posts Heartwarming Video Of Him Shaving His Head For Cancer Patient

Rapper Kevin Gates made a bold hair move for a good cause. He recently posted a video on Instagram of him shaving his head for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Normally Gates gets his fair share of criticism on social media for his choices. However, this time he used his Instagram to share a special message – a message even the most critical of fans couldn’t even complain about.

“This is why I did this. You know my hair grow back so fast. My little partner, he in the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He said they be teasing him cause he got a bald head,” Gates said in the video. “Now I got a bald head, too. So when they tease you they tease me.”

That might just be enough to stop any bully. Gates made sure that his little partner and his family got the video to help lift their spirits. He goes on to say that he has always been a big supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Sometimes you gotta live for a cause greater than yourself,” he added at the end. “Make-A-Wish, I love y’all.”

Even Gates admits that his hair grows back quickly, so it wasn’t too long after that the rapper made another trip to get his head shaved again. He even shared another video simply saying, “I just shaved my head – again,” which really shows commitment to a cause.

