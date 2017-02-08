Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Adorable Picture With Husband Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson unveiled an adorable photo with her husband Hank Baskett. The former Playmate took to Instagram this past weekend to share the pic.

The 31-year-old shared the snap with the caption: Having fun in H-town for all the #superbowl events. @hank_baskett is having a gaming party at the @fourseasons tomorrow from 1-5pm if u guys wanna come by n game w us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Having fun in H-town for all the #superbowl events. @hank_baskett is having a gaming party at the @fourseasons tomorrow from 1-5pm if u guys wanna come by n game w us. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 A photo posted by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

In the photo, Kendra and Hank went totally casual as she sported a hoodie sweatshirt and distressed jeans while he donned a pair of black sweatpants and a long-sleeve tee.

Since posting on Instagram, Kendra’s snap with her hubby racked up more than 55k likes with hundreds of fans commenting on how happy the two of them look together.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett tied the knot back in 2009, and they now have two children together, Hank Baskett IV and Alijah Mary Baskett. However, the reality star recently explained that she has no intentions to expand her brood by another natural birth.

The Kendra on Top star talked with E! News to open up about her thoughts on postpartum depression.

“If we were to agree to [have more kids], we would agree to adopt because I’m happier when I feel like I can wear hot clothes and feel good in my own skin and not have to fix a lot,” she said. “I had postpartum after little Hank and then I was dealing with chaos after Alijah with postpartum, so I had pretty bad experiences right after having each kid.”

She continued by saying: “You shouldn’t vent and open up to your husband, your boyfriend, your friend because they’re not professionals, they don’t know the right thing to say to you and putting them in that position is tricky,” she said. “You have to look at it from their standpoint. it’s so much pressure.”

To keep up with Kendra Wilkinson, follow her on Instagram here.

Also be sure to check out her sexiest social media snaps here.

What was your favorite Kendra Wilkinson moment from her reality shows?

Up Next: Kendra Wilkinson Revealed A Rocked Out, Skintight Instagram Photo To Kick Off The New Year | Kendra Wilkinson Makes a Splash on Instagram In New Bikini Pic | Watch: Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Explains Why She Doesn’t Want To Give Birth To More Kids

[H/T Instagram: Kendra Wilkinson]