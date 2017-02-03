Kendra Wilkinson Makes a Splash on Instagram In New Bikini Pic

Kendra Wilkinson has made a splash on her Instagram page with a new bikini pic. The 31-year-old reality star normally posts family photos on her social media pages, but it looks like, this time, she wanted to focus on herself.

Wilkinson, who rose to her reality star fame on The Girls Next Door where she was one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner‘s girlfriends, decided to spend her afternoon soaking up some sun next to the pool.

About to get that vitamin D. A photo posted by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

“About to get that vitamin D,” she captioned her photo.

The former playboy bunny rocks a rainbow colored strapless bikini and with a revealing bottom that hugs her curves just right. The mother of two shows off her solid abs and her toned bottom as she stands ready to hop in the pool.

Most of Wilkinson’s Instagram photos revolved around her family. She loves to post photos of her adventures with her children, which includes visiting presidential libraries, hockey games, and going camping.

Of course, she does occasionally indulge in a steamy photo of herself on Instagram, which reminds her followers of her days on television, rocking revealing outfits and tiny swimsuits at the Playboy mansion.

Off to the @amberrose #slutwalk with my girls. 😜💦😈 A photo posted by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Oct 1, 2016 at 11:00am PDT

For now,Wilkinson is perfectly fine spending time out with her family of five, even if that means she spends more time in jeans and t-shirts rather than bikinis.

