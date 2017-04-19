Kendra Wilkinson And Hubby Share Steamy Pic On Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson and her hubby Hank Baskett aren’t afraid to show off a little PDA. The former Playboy model took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal a racy pic that will make you blush.

😍 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 18, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

The blond bombshell captioned the photo with a heart-eyes emoji.

The image shows the Kendra On Top star getting ready to lay a kiss on her former NFL player beau. Hank wrapped his arm around his wife’s shoulders as they posed only inches away from one another’s face for a totally sexy snap.

Even though they have been married since 2009, the mother of three revealed that her relationship with Hank is as steamy as ever.

“As a 31-year-old woman, I’m at my sexual peak,” Kendra said during a recent interview with People magazine. “It’s just the way it is — it’s nature!”

As for her husband, Kendra says that he is definitely enjoying the fact that she is at her “sexual peak.”

“Hank is loving it,” she said. “He’s supportive of it. I’m kind of flirty with guys every now and then, but he’s like: ‘You put me first, and I’m good.’ “

Despite Hank’s 2014 cheating scandal in which he reportedly slept with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant, they are more committed to one another now that they have been able to work through it.

“We’re different people than we were years ago,” she said. “You know, you change. But you have to change together. You have to grow together, not apart, and that’s the challenge.”

“Right now we’re in the healthiest place we’ve ever been,” she said. “It’s all about each other. We want to help build each other and love each other and make sure we’re happy. When we went through our big issue that was scattered everywhere, it needed to happen.”

“Unfortunately, it was a really rough situation,” she said. “But I’m a very faithful person and I think it really worked out for the best.”

Kendra says that Hank is in a much better place mentally and emotionally nowadays and that it has been beneficial for their relationship to leave the issues of the past behind them.

“I never use any of that stuff in fights or anything,” she said. ‘Here’s why: It’s because I know the deeper part of the problem, and TV didn’t really address it as much. He was severely depressed, and bringing that up to use against someone in a fight is wrong and cruel. You don’t want to use someone’s depression or someone’s pain against them.”

