Kendra Wilkinson And Husband Hank Baskett Celebrate First Time Meeting

Former Playboy model and reality star Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and husband Hank are celebrating the first time they’ve met.
Nine years ago today, the husband and wife began the journey of a lifetime together and they’re both opening up about the special milestone on their social media accounts. Earlier this afternoon, the mother of two posted a heartfelt message to her hubby about the day they first caught each other’s eye during an annual Playboy golf tournament.
"9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine," Wilkinson wrote alongside a sweet photo of the two.
9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine. Even with little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us. We are true best friends who fuck good, fight good, golf good, BBQ and drink beer good… Thank you Hank for being there on the golf course that day and being that shy guy. Thank u for my happiness and our children… here’s to eternity 🍻
“Even with little bumps in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than [Hank]. Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us…Thank you for being there on the golf course that day and being that shy guy. Thank u for my happiness and our children…here’s to eternity.”
Hank followed suit with her sentiments by writing, “In life you’re told to go with your gut. Well, 9 years ago I did just that…Instead of just a day of golf I found a lifetime of love! Things happen for a reason and I’m eternally grateful they did that day! I love you bayba!!”
In life you’re told to go with your gut. Well, 9 years ago I did just that. This day is special to me not because it’s my Pops birthday but it’s also the day this picture was taken, the day I met @kendra_wilkinson_baskett. I wasn’t going to attend the Playboy golf tournament because they said I couldn’t have Pops out to play with me and for his birthday I told him we were going to play golf. When I told him where I might be instead he looked at me like I was crazy and said “Boy, you better take your butt to LA!” Not because of Playboy but because I was going to golf on a nice course😂😂 We had no idea that trip would change my life. I sit here 8 years later having it all, and by all I mean my family. Kendra, Lil Hank and Alijah. Had I skipped the tournament as planned who knows where I’d be. Luckily a wise man told me to go play golf. Instead of just a day of golf I found a lifetime of love! Things happen for a reason and I’m eternally grateful they did that day! I love you bayba!!
