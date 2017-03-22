Kendra Wilkinson And Husband Hank Baskett Celebrate First Time Meeting

Former Playboy model and reality star Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and husband Hank are celebrating the first time they’ve met.

Nine years ago today, the husband and wife began the journey of a lifetime together and they’re both opening up about the special milestone on their social media accounts. Earlier this afternoon, the mother of two posted a heartfelt message to her hubby about the day they first caught each other’s eye during an annual Playboy golf tournament.

“9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine,” Wilkinson wrote alongside a sweet photo of the two.

“Even with little bumps in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than [Hank]. Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us…Thank you for being there on the golf course that day and being that shy guy. Thank u for my happiness and our children…here’s to eternity.”

Hank followed suit with her sentiments by writing, “In life you’re told to go with your gut. Well, 9 years ago I did just that…Instead of just a day of golf I found a lifetime of love! Things happen for a reason and I’m eternally grateful they did that day! I love you bayba!!”

