Kendra Wilkinson Shares Classic Champagne Throwback Photo With Hugh Hefner

Kendra Wilkinson celebrated Playboy founder Hugh Hefner‘s birthday by sharing a classic throwback snap of the two of them at a party popping bottles. The 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to release the eye-catching snap.

Happy birthday Hef!! Thank you for EVERYTHING. People might not understand you but that’s because they’ve never had the chance to know you like I do. I’ll celebrate you forever!!! A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

The blond bombshell captioned the snap: “Happy birthday Hef!! Thank you for EVERYTHING. People might not understand you but that’s because they’ve never had the chance to know you like I do. I’ll celebrate you forever!!!”

The image shows Hugh Hefner snuggling up next to the Kendra On Top star as she wields a massive bottle of champagne. The 91-year-old was looking dapper in a suit and shirt combo while Kendra rocked a metallic dress that featured a corset-style belt and deep plunging neckline.

The photo was hugely popular with Wilkinson’s followers as they showered the post with more than 73k likes in less than a day’s time. Hundreds of her adoring fans took to the comments section to express how gorgeous she looked as well as to wish Hugh Hefner a happy birthday.

This past weekend, the mother of two lit up social media with a photo showing her and the stars of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus. In the picture, Kendra Wilkinson looked scorching hot in a red suit that gave a glimpse at her lacy bra and ample cleavage.

Kendra was clearly nervous and overly excited to be seen with the beloved actors as she shared the photo with the caption: “I’m shaking.”

I’m shaking. A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Wilkinson teased another look at the jaw-dropping getup on Instagram in another photo. “P to the I M P #NYC,” she captioned the pic.

P to the I M P #NYC A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

