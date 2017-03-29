Kendra Wilkinson Sports Daisy Dukes As She Balanced On Beach Rock

Even though she is years past her days as a Playboy model, Kendra Wilkinson definitely still has a smoking hot bod worth flaunting on social media. The 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to unleash a new photo that shows her rocking Daisy Duke shorts and a skintight top.

Open your heart and mind and you’ll see the beauty around you. Let go of pain and anger and just take in the sound of the ocean. Look into the sky and imagine yourself looking down at the world to realize how small we really are and how life is just what we create with the short period of time we are here. The world will go on n we will just become dust in the wind so be brave and fearless n forgive and love to the fullest. Laugh at everything n don’t live by the rules. #MessagefromKendra #boredomademedoit A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

The mother of two posted the snap with this inspiring message: “Open your heart and mind and you’ll see the beauty around you. Let go of pain and anger and just take in the sound of the ocean. Look into the sky and imagine yourself looking down at the world to realize how small we really are and how life is just what we create with the short period of time we are here. The world will go on n we will just become dustin the wind so be brave and fearless n forgive and love to the fullest. Laugh at everything n don’t live by the rules. #MessagefromKendra #boredomademedoit.”

The image shows the blond bombshell balancing on a rock while spending time soaking up the sun on the beach. Kendra’s long locks were tied up into a high bun and she was sporting a pair of chic sunglasses. Her curvy body was on full display in the daring ensemble that showed off plenty of leg and cleavage.

As with most of Wilkinson’s Instagram snaps, her fans went totally nuts with flattering comments and thousands of likes.

When the Kendra On Top star isn’t posting steamy selfies, she has been frequently taking to Instagram to share how proud she is to be married to her former NFL star hubby Hank Baskett. The two of them recently celebrated the day they first met, and Kendra shared an adorable pic with a totally precious caption. Check out the photo here.

To keep up with Kendra Wilkinson, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What is your favorite Kendra Wilkinson Instagram snap?

