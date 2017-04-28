Kendra Wilkinson Has Awkward Confrontation With Farrah Abraham

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition has yet to premiere and already we know Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham and Kendra Wilkinson will have some issues.

In a sneak peek clip, we see the reality stars arriving to the mansion when Farrah awkwardly confronts the former Playboy star. In the video we see Kendra arriving to the upscale home with her mother Patti Wilkinson, where an awkward and tense moment ensues.

In the sneak peek video, the former Playboy Playmate and the Teen Mom have a verbal tête-à-tête after a confrontation over Kendra’s treatment of her mother, whom she has not spoken to in two years.

Farrah calls out Kendra’s behavior in front of the group, saying, “It’s f–ked up.” Kendra tries not to engage, but later confesses, “Farrah is very blunt and I am not good with blunt.”

This is clearly the beginning phases of an epic reality TV feud. But it doesn’t look like the family feud was just for show — Kendra’s struggle with her mom is real.

“The decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life,” Kendra shared with E! News. “It really truly was.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition also includes Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who will be joined by his brothers Marc and Frank Jr. Sorrentino, and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson with his mom Paula Johnson.

The series will premiere Friday, April 28 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

