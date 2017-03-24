Kendall Jenner Shows It All In Bizarre White Sculpted Outfit

Kendall Jenner and her younger sister Kylie Jenner just unleashed all new items for their clothing line. 21-year-old Kendall modeled one of the new looks in a series of risqué snaps and her skintight outfit left almost nothing to the imagination.

The Victoria’s Secret angel was photographed wearing a long-sleeved white shirt put her slender build on full display. The sculpted top perfectly accentuated her cleavage as she leaned back in a chair looking stylish in dark sunglasses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Kendall Jenner here.

To complete her look, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a pair of baggy dark blue jeans that she folded up around her ankles and metallic silver boots.

This definitely isn’t the first time this week that Kendall Jenner has torched social media with smoking hot snaps. She recently brought Instagram to a screeching halt with her new ads for La Pearla lingerie.

The first image shows Kendall donning a fiery orange two-piece swimsuit. Her flawless skin shimmered in the light as she stretched out on a long bench and smoldered for the camera.

@kendalljenner stars in the #LaPerlaSS17 Beachwear campaign wearing the Summer Energy bikini with stylized starfish and colored plastic panels 📷 @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Another video posted by La Pearla on Instagram showed Kendall behind-the-scenes at the SS17 advertisement photoshoot. She wore a racy lingerie ensemble that featured thigh-high stockings and a sheer bra.

@kendalljenner is having fun during the #SS17 adv shooting. She wore a glamorous Macramé Tale set of bralet, brazilian briefs and garter belt. Shop it now on LaPerla.com or in our boutiques A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

While her modeling career has been humming along quite well, Kendall’s personal life has been a bit tumultuous in recent weeks. She fell victim to a robbery last week when $200k worth of her jewelry was stolen following a small party. The incident came only months after her older sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris back in November.

To keep up with Kendall Jenner, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Kendall Jenner’s sexy white outfit?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]