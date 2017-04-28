Kendall Jenner Reveals See-Through Swimsuit Photo That Channels ‘Dreamy’ Vibes

Kendall Jenner unleashed a new see-through swimsuit picture on Instagram this week and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s getup did almost nothing to protect her modesty.

The black-haired beauty shared the photo with the simple caption: “dreamy.”

The eye-catching image shows the Victoria’s Secret angel standing in the middle of a field full of bright yellow flowers. The 21-year-old was photographed sporting a white swimsuit that was cut high above her hips and featured a plunging neckline. The sheer one-piece left almost nothing to the imagination as it put Kendall’s trim figure on full display for all to see. While holding a vibrant orange jacket in her hand, Jenner was pictured with her shoulder-length locks tossing in the breeze sweeping over her face.

Like many of Jenner’s photos, the snap was hugely popular on social media as it racked up more than 3 million likes and over 94k comments.

Even though she is one of the most sought-after supermodels in the world at the moment, Kendall Jenner recently explained in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she was actually a “tomboy” as a kid.

“I was a huge tomboy,” she said. “I had a phase where I wore boys’ clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I’ve always connected with guys more.”

While she has become a social media starlet much like her other sisters, Kendall feels that she has “always been the different one.”

“I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.”

In recent weeks, Kendall has primarily stayed away from the spotlight after her Pepsi ad caused an intense controversy in the media. The commercial featuring the reality star was blasted for being “tone deaf” as it depicted a march much like the ones that have seen with Black Lives Matter protesters.

A source close to Jenner explained that she has been “devastated” by the backlash.

“Even though she had nothing to do with the production and the message of the campaign, she will be blamed for this since she is the face,” the insider said.

Learn more about Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad here.

