Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Stalker For ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Kendall Jenner used her platform on the hit-series Keeping Up With the Kardashians to speak about her stalker. This time she detailed exactly what happened when she encountered a man outside her home in the Hollywood Hills.

Kendall relived the frightful experience when she opened up about it in the promo clip posted by E! for the upcoming Sunday episode.

“So I came home one night, and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street, and I was like, ‘That’s so weird,’” she said. “I drove around and went into my house and I watched the gate close. I turned my car off, getting my stuff together. I’m about to open my door, and I look in my rearview mirror and he was standing right there. I just saw his figure, in the gate right behind my car.”

It was then that the strange man tried to strike up a conversation with Kendall.

“I was like, ‘No, you need to leave,’” she said in the video clip. “I called one of my friends immediately. I’m sobbing, crying. He’s at my window, banging on my window, screaming at me. So then I finally start backing out and I get to my gate. The gate opens and I get out. He all of sudden starts running after me.”

Kendall also talks about how much she has changed since the traumatic experience.

“I had someone break into my house,” Kendall said. “I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself, in a good way, but now it’s fully flipped.”

Unfortunately, Kendall is not the only Kardashian-Jenner sister to take cautious measures when it comes to her safety.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have definitely heightened their own security following Kim’s terrifying robbery at gunpoint in Paris last October.

