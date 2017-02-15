Kendall Jenner Shows Bizarre New Way To Ride A Horse

Kendall Jenner is on a roll when it comes to interesting – and even ridiculous – photoshoots this year. However, her newest photoshoot takes the cake. Though it’s unclear who the shoot was for, it did combine a couple of Jenner’s favorite things – see-through clothing and horses.

Jenner posted the photo on her Instagram page with the simple caption, “spirit animal.” It shows her dressed in a tight fitting mesh red dress with a thigh-high slit in on the side. Not only does the dress look amazing on the reality star, but it shows off her toned arms and her muscular legs.

spirit animal A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:58am PST

But, it’s what she is being photographed with that is the most interesting part of the photograph. Jenner finds herself standing on the bare back of a huge black horse. The horse looks content enough to have the lithe Jenner just balancing on his back. Of course, Jenner doesn’t seem to care that she is just one slight gust of wind from slipping off the horse, especially because she in only standing on one foot.

It’s an interesting way to ride a horse nonetheless.

Sienna by me. LOVE 17 cover @thelovemagazine A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:58am PST

This photo comes after a series of posts by Jenner of her latest magazine covers. No, not the covers she is on, but the covers she shot. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shot a few covers for Love magazine. Her models included Sienna Miller, Joyjah Estrada, and Mia Autumn Grace. Each cover is a stunning photo of each model that really shows off Jenner’s talents as a photographer.

Needless to say, her latest posts really prove that Jenner is just as amazing behind the camera as she is in front of it.

