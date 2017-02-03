Kendall Jenner’s New Photo For LOVE Magazine Raises A Big Question About How Thin She Is

Kendall Jenner‘s all-new pics from her LOVE magazine photoshoot have been released, and the new images raised questions about whether the 21-year-old is too thin.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned while rocking a sheer bra and racy black panties that flaunted her impossibly slim physique. While she still looks undeniably gorgeous, many of her followers have been concerned about how skinny Kendall is now that she has become one of the most popular supermodels in the world.

Check out Kendall Jenner’s LOVE magazine photos here.

Jenner’s classic hairstyle and old-school makeup gave her a glamorously sophisticated look as she held a cigarette in her right hand. Her hair was done up into a 1950’s style coif while she sported a smoky eye look.

The Victoria’s Secret angel regularly shows off her insanely toned bod on social media.

On Thursday, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share another pic from the LOVE photoshoot.

In the saucy snap, Kendall is donning a see-through lingerie top that leaves nothing to the imagination. She is wearing a pair of red panties while laying on the ground next to a baseball bat.

Written in the dust next to the reality star’s slender frame is the message: “Boys lie.”

The supermodel posted the sultry snap on her Instagram page with a quote from the beloved sports flick A League of Their Own in the caption: “there’s no crying in baseball.”

there’s no crying in baseball A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Another jaw-dropping post that caught the eye of millions of her followers showed Kendall rocking a high-waisted bikini. Her toned abs were on full display in the gorgeous pic, and thousands of her followers took to the comment section to express how stunning she looked.

She shared the steamy snap with the simple caption: “chaos.”

chaos A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner addressed her infamous see-through top photos on social media. Check out why she posts them here.

To keep up with Kendall Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

What are your thoughts about Kendall Jenner’s photos from LOVE magazine?

