Kendall Jenner Addresses ‘Inappropriate’ Dress She Wore to Her Friend’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner defended the striking, skin-baring dress she wore to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021 after Perez reignited the controversy about the dress. On New Year’s Eve, Perez posted more photos from her wedding, including pictures with Jenner wearing the black Monôt dress. The post drew fresh discussion from Instagram users who called Jenner’s dress “inappropriate” for a wedding.

“Inappropriate outfit at a wedding [Jenner]. I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe,” one Instagram user wrote. Then another came to Jenner’s defense, noting that if Perez didn’t care, no one else should.

“Tell em,” Perez responded to one of her supporters, reports Us Weekly. “She looked stunning and I loved it!” Jenner, 26, also chimed in, confirming that she sought Perez’s permission. “[Perez], obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding,” the supermodel wrote. Jenner did wear a more traditional, teal blue silk dress for Perez’s ceremony as she was a bridesmaid.

Jenner’s attire at another wedding ceremony in November was also criticized by fans. When big sister Khloe Kardashian shared a photo from Simon Huck and Phil Ripotrella’s wedding, fans were focused on Jenner’s gold gown with a thigh-high slit that looked very different from the black outfits everyone else wore. “Everyone fire but Kendal didn’t get the assignment,” one Instagram user wrote. “Did Kendall miss the black memo?” another commented. Then again, one Jenner fan wrote, “All are pretty but Kendall is the creme de la creme! F-ing flawless.”

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker were criticized for their behavior during Huck and Ripotrella’s wedding. A clip of the two gained attention on Reddit, where some accused them of “tasteless” PDA. “I was kinda not overly fussed about their PDA, I found it kinda embarrassing but whatever but this is just pure gross!” one Reddit user wrote. “This kind of behavior belongs more at a strip club & not at a wedding,” another commented.

Jenner is one of the highest-paid models in the world. Her latest gig is the face of Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2022 ad campaign. The first photos from the campaign were released on Monday and were designed as a love letter to Kors’ hometown. “With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life urban romance and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York City with love that it inspires time and again,” Kors said of the campaign, reports WWD.