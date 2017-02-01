Kendall Jenner Officially Joins The Lingerie Club In New Photo

Kendall Jenner has officially joined the lingerie club in a new Instagram pic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down to show off her incredibly fit physique and the results are absolutely stunning.

The 21-year-old supermodel posted the sultry snap on social media with a quote from the classic sports movie A League of Their Own in the caption: “there’s no crying in baseball.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

there’s no crying in baseball A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Less than two hours after posting, the Victoria Secret’s model’s photo racked up more than 1 million likes, and more than 10k fans took to the comment section to describe how gorgeous Kendall looks in the new image.

In the photo, Kendall Jenner is rocking a see-through lingerie top that leaves little to the imagination. She is rocking red panties while laying on the ground next to a baseball bat.

Written in the dust next to Kendall’s slender frame is the message: “Boys lie.”

No word yet, but hopefully the phrase isn’t a reference to her rumored relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky. They have never confirmed their romance but there’s speculation that the two have been an item for over a year.

The pic is a sneak peek from a photo shoot with Love Magazine, according to Daily Mail.

Kendall Jenner isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew to post a sexy pic this week. Earlier this week, most of the famous family has been vacationing in Costa Rica. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian have all shared some seriously steamy snaps that will absolutely make your jaw drop to the floor. Check out the pics here.

To keep up with Kendall Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Kendall Jenner’s sexiest Instagram photo ever?

Up Next: Kendall Jenner Shares Party Pic On Instagram, Officially Joins The Booty Club | Kendall Jenner Could Give Up Modeling For Photography | Kylie Jenner Went Full Kendall Jenner And Revealed A See-Through Outfit | Kylie Jenner Has Officially Gone Braless On Snapchat | Kylie Jenner Reveals Bikini Pic That Puts All Others To Shame | Kylie Jenner Shares Bra Top Pic That Is Sure To Melt Screens | Kylie Jenner Posts Fiery Photo That Leaves Nothing To The Imagination | Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Whole New Look On Snapchat | Kylie Jenner Reveals Puma Ad Pics, And There’s Spandex For Centuries

[H/T Daily Mail]