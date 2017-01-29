Kendall Jenner Could Give Up Modeling For Photography

It looks like Kendall Jenner isn’t just a full-time model, but she is also becoming a part-time photographer as well. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her latest experience working as a photographer during the Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrate 150 Most Fashionable Women event.

Fresh off of Paris Fashion Week – to which Jenner admitted she wasn’t worried about returning to Paris despite Kim Kardashian‘s horrific encounter in October – she glammed up for the event. She sported sultry and sexy black see-through lace gown with a thigh-high slit and nude body suit underneath. The dress was by La Perla, who Kendall was at the event to represent that night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While walking the red carpet, Jenner opened up about her future prospects as a photographer. Recently the 21-year-old reality star photographed a few covers for LOVE magazine. One of the covers features Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, who has worked with Jenner before.

Though photography might be a side project of hers, it seems that Jenner is committed to staying in front of the camera for a little longer.

“No, no, no, it’s definitely still a lot more modeling,” Jenner said when asked if she was behind the camera more often than not. “I’m nonstop. But [photography is] just something I like to do that I’m pursuing, I guess.”

Of course, when Jenner is strutting down the runway or steaming up the camera, she is busy spending quality time with her famous family. Most of her family is currently soaking up the sun in Costa Rica, but Jenner has decided to spend her free time with her new niece, Dream Kardashian. When asked if it was strange seeing her brother, Rob Kardashian, as a dad, she simply smiled and said that is happy in his new role, and Dream is, well, awesome.

So, who knows what the future holds for Jenner, but the fashion world better be ready for it.

Next: Kendall Jenner Stuns In New Swimsuit Photos | Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Suffering From Anxiety | Kylie Jenner Went Full Kendall Jenner And Revealed A See-Through Outfit | Kylie Jenner Has Revealed A Set Of New Photos, And They Flaunt Every Curve

[H/T E News]