Kendall Jenner Rocks New Blonde Look

Kendall Jenner has debuted an all new look and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is almost unrecognizable.

In an all new ad for Pepsi, the 21-year-old supermodel sported a platinum blonde, shoulder-length haircut. Kendall was in Bangkok, Thailand filming the spot for the new “Live For Now” moments, according to Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new Pepsi commercial featuring the Victoria’s Secret angel was shared on the Internet this week. In the clip, Kendall is shown in her natural element as she is taking pictures in front of a photographer. She sported a revealing minidress and bright red lipstick in the video set to the song “Lion,” performed by Bob Marley’s grandson Skip.

“I am thrilled to join the legendary roster of icons who have represented their generations and worked with Pepsi,” Kendall said. “The spirit of Pepsi – living in the ‘now’ moment ‘ is one that I believe in. I make a conscious effort in my everybody life and travels to enjoy every experience of today.”

Pepsi Global posted the nearly three-minute video on YouTube with the caption:

“A short film about the moments when we decide to let go, choose to act, follow our passion and nothing holds us back. Capturing the spirit and actions of those people that jump in to every moment and featuring multiple lives, stories and emotional connections that show passion, joy, unbound and uninhibited moments. No matter the occasion, big or small, these are the moments that make us feel alive.”

Check out the all new Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad above.

Kendall Jenner is the last one out of her famous siblings to dye her hair blonde. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have all temporarily traded in their raven-black locks for blond tresses in the past. In fact, Revenge Body host Khloe Kardashian is still sporting the blonde look.

The Vogue cover girl recently spoke with People magazine about what her future may look like once her modeling days are over.

“I don’t know if I’ve gotten that far,” she said. “I used to be very, very shy before I started really working, and since I’ve been really working I think I’ve been more open. You’re always surrounded by so many people.”

Even though she may not have ironed out the details of her life after modeling, one thing for sure is that she is establishing herself as a fashion icon with massive ads like that of Pepsi.

What are your thoughts about Kendall Jenner’s new look?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Kendall Jenner]