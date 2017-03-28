Kelly Rowland Goes Full Bootylicious In New One-Piece Swimsuit

R&B singer Kelly Rowland revealed that she still has a bootylicious bod while donning a revealing swimsuit for a day at the beach, and you totally need to see the pictures.

The former Destiny’s Child member went to Sydney beach with her two-year-old son Titan, and she sported a patterned, one-piece bathing suit that featured a high-cut style that showed off her toned legs and her curvy derriere. The racy getup also had plunging sides that showed off some side boob. To complete her look, Rowland wore a pair of chic Aviator sunglasses and a touch of red lipstick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Kelly Rowland here.

The 36-year-old musician has been Down Under recently as she has taken on the role of a celebrity judge on the next season of The Voice Australia. The other superstar coach/mentors on the show are Seal, Boy George, and singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem.

“I’ve been a fan of The Voice for years and I’m super excited to join the family, especially in Australia,” she said in a statement. “It’s going to be an amazing experience and I can’t wait for this season to begin.”

When Kelly Rowland isn’t soaking up the sun on the beach or lending her talents to The Voice Australia, she has been busy promoting her new book called Whoa Baby!: A Guide For New Moms Who Feels Overwhelmed And Freaked Out.

In the book, the “Motivation” songstress opened up about a slew of different uncomfortable topics. One of the subjects that she shed light on was how encountered a condition called diastasis recti after giving birth to her son. DR happens when the left and right sides of your abs separate, which is not uncommon with women who have given birth.

“I wanted to tell women about my challenge with diastasis recti and the fact that I still have it,” she said according to Shape magazine. “Every day I work hard to try to pull my abs together, and I actually have some back problems now because I didn’t know my core wasn’t as tight as it was before I had the baby.”

Even though she may still be struggling to get her abs back together after struggling with DR, it’s still undeniable that Kelly Rowland has an incredibly fit bod that her fans were likely thrilled to see her showing off at the beach this week.

To keep up with Kelly Rowland, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction to seeing Kelly Rowland’s revealing swimsuit?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail, Shape]