Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Son Michael Who Looks Exactly Like Dad Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos has a mini-me!
Kelly Ripa shared a new photo of their son Michael and the 19-year-old looks shockingly similar to his father.
“Another incredible selfie starring @rachaeleharris and #michaelconsuelos. I’m getting pretty good at this. (Big snow day),” the Live with Kelly host wrote alongside the sweet picture of the mother, son, and friend, comedian Rachel Harris.
Their three children, Michael, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 13, all resemble their parents but in this latest selfie it’s amazing how much Michael takes after his dad as he is getting older.
We’re guessing Joaquin will also be the spitting-image of his dad when he’s older!
Originally posted on Womanista.com.
