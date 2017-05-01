Kelly Ripa Selects Ryan Seacrest As New ‘Live’ Co-Host

It’s the beginning of a new era at Live with Kelly!

Kelly Ripa has selected Ryan Seacrest to be her new co-host, according to CNN.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After a months-long selection process, in which the host brought on dozens of guest hosts, she has reportedly settled on the American Idol host.

The announcement comes nearly a year after her former co-host Michael Strahan left the show to take a gig at Good Morning America. Since then, the show has featured a parade of Hollywood A-listers including Jimmy Kimmel, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Jussie Smollett, Neil Patrick Harris and Dwyane Wade.

Seacrest has a long history of playing host himself. After American Idol he went on to host New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as well as his own radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com