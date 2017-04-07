Kelly Osbourne Reveals Traumatizing Experience When Dad Ozzy Overdosed While Mom Sharon Was Having A Seizure

Kelly Osbourne may have been born into a famous family, but that doesn’t mean her life has been easy. In fact, often it has been the exact opposite, PEOPLE reports.

In her book There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch, Osbourne recounts the time her mother Sharon Osbourne was having a seizure and her father Ozzy Osbourne overdosed while it was happening.

“[One night] Mum had a seizure,” Osbourne writes. “I finally called for an ambulance, and together with the idiot nurse, we got Mum stabilized.”

She also shared in the book that when her father first learned of her mother’s medical diagnosis he went “insane” and turned to drugs to cope, so when Sharon was having a seizure, Osbourne was understandably worried about how Ozzy would react.

“I had reason to be scared,” she writes. “Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him scoop his hand into a bowl of pills, swallow a handful of something, and then wash it down with vodka, like it was water and he was dying of thirst.”

The family all then got into an ambulance.

“[Dad] leaned over to and put his hand out and see if Mum was breathing. Then he passed out with his hand over her mouth, and it looked like he was trying to kill her,” she wrote. “I was sobbing and shaking, scared out of my mind and the EMTs took pity on me and decided not to call the police, but said that they were rushing Dad into detox as soon as we got to the hospital.”

Osbourne also talks about her own battle with addiction in the book, something she wrote came about as she was trying to cope with her parents’ respective illnesses. Osbourne, now 32, has been in rehab multiple times and now views sobriety as something she has to work for every day.

“I had to make phone calls, sign papers, talk to doctors, console family members, and, at nineteen, make adult decisions that would have been hard for someone three times my age,” she writes, “The only way I could even face my life was by opening that pill bottle, shaking out a few pills — or a handful– into my palm, and throwing them down my throat.”

Osbourne said she takes every day as it comes now, and that she just wants to be happy. She also notes, “Anything is better than the way it was.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com