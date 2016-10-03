Kelly Osbourne And Michele Pugh Settle Lawsuit Privately

A lawsuit from Ozzy Osbourne’s ex-mistress against daughter Kelly Osborn has been privately resolved according to PEOPLE.

Michelle Pugh‘s lawyer said in a statement “The tweets have been removed and the lawsuit has been privately resolved. The resolution statement is mutual.”

Pugh’s initial lawsuit stated that Kelly Osbourne was the start of “public bullying” after taking to Twitter about Pugh’s love affair with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne. The lawsuit stated Kelly was liable for elder abuse, public disclosure of private facts, negligent interference with prospective economic relations and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Ozzy and his wife Sharon have decided to look past it all and put the entire affair behind them, remaining together.

Kelly Osbourne has yet to comment on the matter.

