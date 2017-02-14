Kel From Kenan And Kel Announced His Wife’s Pregnancy In The Best Way Possible

Fans have been waiting a long time for some news about the former All That duo, Keenan and Kel. Many have been hoping for some updates about a possible sequel to their sketch turned film, Good Burger. While there has been some recent news involving the film, it might not be what fans are expecting.

Kel Mitchell and his wife, Aisa Lee, recently posted a photo announcement that they are expecting a baby. What makes this announcement so perfect is that it’s Good Burger themed. The two soon-to-be-parents sported Good Burger hats, Kel had a hamburger in his hand, and Asia was holding a bottle of orange soda near her growing baby bump.

But, of course, the former Nickelodeon pair Kenan and Kel have actually been talking about working together again. Shortly after the two ended their Nickelodeon show together, they decided that they no longer wanted to work together. What’s more, Kenan was chosen to join the cast of SNL, whereas Kel was not.

The two must have made up a little bit in the recent past because back in 2015 they appeared, together for the first time in a very long time, on The Tonight Show where they finally discussed the possibility of a Good Burger sequel. Sadly, there hasn’t been any updated new about that potential movie.

However, the fact that Kel made a point to not only embrace his past on Nickelodeon but to reference the movie in his pregnancy announcement means that the dream isn’t dead. We’ve just got to wait and see what Kenan does next.

