Keeping Up With The Kardashians Temporarily Shut Down, Kanye West Under ‘Constant Watch’

Filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians first came to a halt after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris on October 3. The production has now shut down for the rest of the year and possibly longer, according to TMZ.

The producers reportedly have enough footage to fulfill the series commitment to E!, but the original plan was to film footage of the famous family throughout the holiday season. Sources are now saying that this will not happen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to the Kim Kardashian robbery ordeal throwing a wrench into the filming schedule, her husband Kanye West’s recent hospitalization has halted production.

Since the “Famous” rapper had an emotional breakdown, he has been under heavy supervision during his stay at the UCLA Medical center due to his “very paranoid” behavior.

An insider told PEOPLE that Kanye is reportedly experiencing “big ups and big downs, but this bout seems to be much more serious.” The source continued by saying, “In the hospital he has been very paranoid and is under constant watch for his safety. He’s still there because clearly he’s not doing well.”

Kanye has been in the hospital for over a week now.

A source close to Kim Kardashian West has said that Kanye “acts very concerned.”

“She says he has yet to be diagnosed,” the insider said, “but she uses words like paranoia and explained that Kanye thinks everyone is out to get him. The only person Kanye trusts is Kim.”

“Kim does spend hours with Kanye every day. She says that Kanye is on many different medications and that his doctors are figuring out proper doses. Kim says that not much has changed since he was admitted and that his doctors seem concerned.”

While Kim and the doctors seem concerned about Kanye’s well-being, a different source close to the rapper said that he is doing well and continuing to work.

“They tell me he’s doing good,” the source said. “He’s been really eager to make music and to work even from the hospital bed.”

We wish Kanye West a speed recovery.

Are you surprised that filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians has come to a screeching halt?

MORE on The Kardashians: Kim And Khloe Kardashian Did One Of The Most Bizarre Photoshoots We’ve Ever Seen / Khloe Kardashian Getting New Reality TV Show / Watch: Kris Jenner’s Terrifying Car Crash Has the Entire Kardashian Family Shocked and Worried / A New Kim Kardashian Robbery Theory Has Surfaced, And It Is A Doozy / Kim Kardashian’s Doctors Address Concerns Over Potential Third Pregnancy

[H/T TMZ, PEOPLE]