Keeping Up With The Kardashians Is Now ‘On Hold Indefinitely’

In the wake of the Kim Kardashian robbery, the hit E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is “on hold indefinitely.”

The show launched the family into superstardom 10 years ago, but production has finally been shut down.

A statement from a spokesperson for E! released to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 6 read: “Kim’s well-being is our core focus right now. No decision has been made as to when production will resume.”

According to Marie Claire, reality star Kim Kardashian has “canceled everything for the next several weeks and will not be working.”

The 35-year-old left her New York City apartment for the first time on Thursday morning since arriving back to the United States. Kim, her husband Kanye West, and their two children North and Saint, have all flown back to California where Kim feels safer.

The Selfish author and mother of two is reportedly blaming herself for the attack that resulted in armed robbers stealing $10 million of her jewelry. Because of her regular posts on social media that flaunted her affluent lifestyle, Kim believes that she was setting herself up to be a victim of an attack of this variety.

Not only has Kim canceled everything for the foreseeable future, but also Kanye West has chosen to cancel two of his upcoming concerts.

E! has not confirmed that Keeping Up With the Kardashians if/when the show will continue, and also the family matriarch Kris Jenner has not yet made a public statement regarding the future of the show.

