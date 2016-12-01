Katy Perry Pregnancy Rumors Surface After Belly Rub

Katy Perry and boyfriend Orlando Bloom stirred up speculation on the Internet that the couple might be expecting a child after some suspicious behavior at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball on Tuesday evening.

The pop singer was receiving the night’s prestigious honor at the gala. When surprise guest Hillary Clinton made an appearance to present Perry with the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award, Perry and Bloom were shown on the giant screen at the event. Bloom pulled Perry close while the Democratic presidential nominee was speaking, and put his hand on her stomach.

Nothing livens up a Tuesday night like a surprise appearance by @hillaryclinton to present @katyperry with an award at the #UnicefSnowflake Ball 🙌 #hrc #stillwithher #rise A video posted by Sam Simon (@samanthajsimon) on Nov 29, 2016 at 8:31pm PST

Observers at the event were surprised to see Bloom leave his hand there and rub Perry’s belly in circular motions, like one would do on a pregnant woman’s stomach. The video was shared on Instagram, and then pregnancy rumors began to spread.

In order to learn more about Katy Perry’s potential pregnancy, Page Six reached out to the “Dark Horse” singer’s for clarity. One of Perry’s reps shot down the rumors saying, “It’s false.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating now for 10 months.

At the black tie gala, Katy Perry was rocking a flowing gown with flower embellishments.

During her acceptance speech, Perry said, “I’ve always had a singing voice. But now I have a voice like I have never had before, and Hillary has lit that voice inside of me. And that light will never go out…Hillary, you motivate me and so many millions of people.”

“Katy made a surprise donation of a ‘concert experience’ with backstage passes,” one attendee at the event said. “It went for $50,000, but the first bidder was Orlando. He kept bidding at the beginning, which was very cute.”

Other celebrity guests in attendance included Allison Williams, Marcus Samuelsson, Octavia Spencer, and Gillian Miniter.

Earlier this week, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sparked rumors that they were engaged. While leaving Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar, Perry was seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, at the UNICEF gala, Perry was not wearing the ring.

Do you think Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will get married?

