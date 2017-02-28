Katy Perry Mocks Britney Spears’ Mental Health On Grammys Red Carpet

Katy Perry is in hot water after comments she made in regards to her new hairstyle.

The pop star was on the red carpet at the 59th Grammy Awards talking about her new hair when she took shots at Britney Spears‘ breakdown while giving an interview.

Katy, who now has a sporty, messy platinum bob said, “It’s the last color in the spectrum that I can do, I’ve done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head which I’m really saving for a public breakdown. I’m down for that.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, the singer was speaking to Ryan Seacrest when he mentioned that there was a “pause in [her] music.”

She responded: “Yeah, that’s called taking care of your mental health.”

He asked how that went and she replied: “Fantastic, and I haven’t shaved my head yet,” taking another shot at Spears.

Needless to say the comments brought all the Britney Spears fans out to defend the pop star.

One tweeted, “Ironic how yalls woke queen Katy Perry screams “no hate” an hour after making fun of Britney’s mental stability on the red carpet [sick emoji].”

Ironic how yalls woke queen Katy Perry screams “no hate” an hour after making fun of Britney’s mental stability on the red carpet 🤒 — Cody (@codyspearz) February 13, 2017

Another ranted, “I don’t care who you are, you never make fun of mental health and Britney Spears’ breakdown. What an a****** comment, Katy Perry.”

A fan commented, “Britney has 2 of the best selling albums in history certified [diamond emoji] +200M records sold ww Katy who ?#katyperryisoverparty.” And he added the infamous “I don’t know her” Mariah Carey gif.

Britney has 2 of the best selling albums in history certified 💎 +200M records sold ww

Katy who ?#katyperryisoverparty pic.twitter.com/mbTz7KDGal — Britney/Nicki (@YassBrital) February 13, 2017

