Katy Perry Shows Off Bizarre Met Gala Dress, Cringeworthy Details Revealed About Designer

Katy Perry’s sparked outrage for wearing a Maison Margiela dress by designer John Galliano to the 2017 MET Gala.

The 32-year-old pop superstar showed up to the star-studded event in New York City wearing an all-red ensemble including a red veil, red shoes, and red nail polish. While the outfit itself garnered heavy attention, some were more shocked by the fact that she wore a dress designed by Galliano, who was once filmed professing his admiration for Hitler.

Back in 2011, Galliano was caught on video spouting anti-Semitic remarks at a bar in Paris while confronting a group of women.

Galliano said: “I love Hitler. People like you would be dead. Your mothers, your forefathers would all be f***ing gassed.”

He also called a woman a “f***ing ugly Jewish b*tch.”

Later that year, Galliano was convicted by a French court of the “crime of public insults based on religious affiliation,” according to TMZ.

He was fired by Christian Dior in 2011 for “odious behavior.” Galliano attributed his behavior to alcohol addiction, according to Independent.

The MET Gala’s chairwoman, Anna Wintour, is reportedly the person responsible for the collaboration between Perry and Galliano. Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, has been a longtime support of Galliano and helped him to re-establish his career in the fashion industry following the designer’s stint in rehab.

Katy Perry has been at the center of multiple controversies in recent weeks. The “Roar” singer has a huge fanbase in the LGBT community, but she was criticized by her followers for collaborating with rap group Migos, which has been accused of homophobia.

Last month, Perry accepted an award at the Human Rights Campaign gala. At the event, she said that it was time to “lead with empathy and grace and compassion.”

She continued by saying: “I’ll never cease to be a champion, an ally, a spotlight, and a loving voice for all LGBTQ-identifying people.”

Despite her comments, some of her fans were still upset that she would release a song featuring Migos.

Just this week, Katy Perry was blasted by Twitter users after she made a joke about former President Barack Obama that some deemed as a racist comment. Learn more here.

