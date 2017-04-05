Katy Perry Has Donned Ultimate Lingerie Outfit

It turns out pop superstar Katy Perry is just like the rest of us and finds herself needing a confidence boost every now and then. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to posting a sizzling hot lingerie snap and it’s fair to say that her self-esteem is likely on the rise now.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress captioned the post: “was feeling insecure about my last two posts so.”

The jaw-dropping image, which came from her 2011 Rolling Stone cover shoot, showed the black-haired beauty in the kitchen wearing only a bra and Daisy Duke shorts. The patterned lingerie top is barely clinging onto her ample assets with one strap falling off her shoulder as she seductively smolders for the camera.

One humorous detail that many of her Instagram followers pointed out was that the post was a screenshot from Katy’s phone. The picture showed that the Grammy-nominated singer had Googled herself with the search phrase: “Katy Perry hot.”

The photos that Katy Perry was referring to that weren’t quite as flattering as her eye-catching lingerie snap showed her getting a face massage during a FaceTime chat and an earlier throwback pic that showed her in a sports bra.

She posted the facial massage photo with the comical caption: “WHEN UR ROLLIN CALLS WITH UR A&R BUT TRYING TO MASSAGE THE STRESS OUT YA JAW AT TEH SAME TIME CAUSE EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD!”

The throwback pic showed Katy in a sports bra seated at a desk in front of an older generation Apple computer. The snap was posted as her way of playing an April Fool’s day joke on her followers.

“I’m proud to announce the cover for my 4th album!” she wrote followed by a series of dashes. “Happy April Fools! Been plotting in the same type of sports bra from my IM and laminated calendar since 99′.”

