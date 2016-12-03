Katie Holmes Talks Suri and Whether Those Marriage Rumors Are True

Katie Holmes opened up about her personal life and relationships in the spotlight.

According to the New York Times, Holmes addressed the rumor that she is secretly married. “Nooo, I’m not married. But thank you for asking.”

Holmes recently made her directorial debut in the new film All We Had and dedicated it to her 10-year-old daughter, Suri, saying, “My daughter, Suri. Dreams come true.”

“It was my first film, and I want her to always know that she’s the inspiration behind everything,” she said about her dedication to her daughter. “And so hopefully it means something as she gets older. Just to let her know how important she is.”

Holmes is very protective about her daughter and being in the public’s eye.

She says she tries to raise her daughter in an environment that’s all about being a kid without too much of Hollywood.

“I have to say I’m really enjoying having a 10-year-old. She’s a remarkable person.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.