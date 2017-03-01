Katie Holmes Flashes Bra In New Skimpy Pic

Katie Holmes has an incredibly trim figure and she isn’t afraid to show it off. The Batman Begins star flashed her bra in a new skimpy pic for a photo shoot for her feature story in Town & Country magazine.

The image shows the 38-year-old actress rocking a backless bright red and pink skirt with a matching see-through bra on top. Her signature brown locks sweep across her face as Holmes whips her head around to flash her brilliant smile at the camera for the sultry snap. She completed her stunning look with a pair of matching red high-heel shoes and gorgeous earrings.

During her interview with Town & Country, Holmes opened up about motherhood. Despite the massive amount of success she has had in Hollywood, Katie Holmes maintains that raising her 10-year-old daughter Suri Cruise will always be her top priority.

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” she said. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood.”

“I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed,” the Dawson’s Creek alum said.

“Every day, kids get a little further away from you,” she says. “That’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

Holmes also dished on how she manages to protect her and ex-husband Tom Cruise‘s daughter from the media.

“To experience something publicly and privately is a lot for a person to go through,” she said. “In today’s world a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household we know what they print isn’t true, so we don’t pay attention. There are more important things. But it’s very relatable to me; if people know who you are, they might write about you, and you can’t control that.”

Holmes took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a look at the cover photo for Town & Country mag.

“I am so honored and excited to be on the cover of @townandcountrymag !!!!!!!! Thank u @genevieveherr and @djquintero @sloaney_77 #aftercamelot premieres #april2nd dress by @dior @specialprojectsmedia,” she captioned the photo.

I am so honored and excited to be on the cover of @townandcountrymag !!!!!!!! Thank u @genevieveherr and @djquintero @sloaney_77 #aftercamelot premieres #april2nd dress by @dior @specialprojectsmedia A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

