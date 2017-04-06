Sons Of Anarchy Star Katey Sagal Slams Married With Children On Its 30th Anniversary

On the 30th anniversary of the TV comedy Married With Children, former lead actress Katey Sagal wasn’t exactly reflecting on her time on the beloved sitcom. Instead, the 63-year-old actress totally blasted the series for the manner in which women were portrayed “in an exploited way.”

“It was a very misogynistic show,” Sagal said. “It was when I really, clearly understood that my job as an actor was to interpret the material. It’s not necessarily my belief system. My belief system has nothing to do with being an actor. You know, I was hired to play a part … The women were portrayed completely exploited on that show. That was part of Al Bundy’s thing — he liked hot women, and they showed them all the time.”

The show first aired back in April of 1987 on Fox and was Sagal’s breakthrough role. She starred alongside Ed O’Neill (Al Bundy), Christina Applegate (Kelly Bundy), and David Faustino (Bud Bundy).

She continued by saying: “And so, people would ask me questions like, ‘Is this what you think? I mean, how can you be on a show like this?’ And I was really clear that I don’t believe in censorship, and I also believe that it’s my job as an actor to interpret the material — it’s not my belief. If you’re asking me, do I think women should be portrayed in a misogynistic way, in an exploited way, of course I don’t think that. But playing Peg Bundy had nothing to do with what I thought. That was my job.”

Katey Sagal revealed that she viewed Married With Children as a satirical series, but that some of the audience did not.

“Suddenly, it dawned on us that this is not just a satire to everybody,” she said. “Some people are really, truly relating to this, and that’s when I would get these very serious questions about a show that was really only meant to be funny. It was meant to be funny and to entertain and to laugh at ourselves. And I always got it as that, but some people took it really seriously.”

Even though the Sons of Anarchy star totally slammed the show for the way it portrayed women, Katey revealed that she would be open to doing a reunion, according to Us Weekly.

“I know David Faustino was trying to put together something that was going to be like a spinoff, and Eddie, Christina and I said, ‘Yes, we’d do the pilot.’ Then … the brakes got put on it,” Sagal said. “I don’t know if it will [happen]. … Maybe that’s the fate of the Bundys, to never come back! Like everybody else does, but we don’t.”

