Katey Sagal Shares Amazing Sons Of Anarchy Fan Art On Twitter

On Monday morning, Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal shared a photo of an incredible piece of fan artwork.

The black and white image features a strikingly similar rendition of Charlie Hunnam’s character from Sons of Anarchy, Jax Teller, puffing on a cigarette while rocking his signature outfit and slicked back hair. Lurking behind Hunnam in the background of the photo is a scary depiction of the grim reaper.

Sagal tweeted the photo with the caption: “More fan art from a Twitter follower. This is from Caitlyn @CaitlynFrazer.”

More fan art from a Twitter follower. This is from Caitlyn @CaitlynFrazer pic.twitter.com/YUXxcjMn8H — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) November 7, 2016

From 2008 to 2014, Sagal portrayed Gemma Teller Morrow on FX’s hit drama Sons of Anarchy. She was featured in 92 episodes of all 7 seasons.

Just last week, Sagal had her Twitter followers racking their brains trying to figure out what movie/show one of her Throwback Thursday images came from. In the picture we see Sagal faced towards It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Danny DeVito. Find out what project the photo was actually taken from here.

Katey Sagal’s most notable roles from television and movies include: Gemma Teller Morrow in Sons of Anarchy, Peggy Bundy in Married with Children, Karen Peralta from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cat Hennessy from 8 Simple Rules, and Katherine from Pitch Perfect 2.

While Sagal may have moved on from Sons of Anarchy after the series concluded two years ago, showrunner Kurt Sutter has been in the process of creating a spinoff show called Mayans MC.

Sutter is going to tag team the upcoming project alongside Elgin James (Little Birds). Mayans MC will be a “dark, visceral family drama that takes a new look at the most American of icons, the 1% outlaw, this time reflected through a Latino lens,” the FX networks said.

The 56-year-old showrunner has been sharing a bunch of images to tease Mayans MC, and just this week he gave a deeper look at the Mayans official patch. Also, there have been rumors that Charlie Hunnam may be reprising his role with a huge celebrity that could be playing his father.

