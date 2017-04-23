Kate Upton Makes A Huge Splash With Her Super Skimpy Bikini

Kate Upton makes a living from posing for photos where she dons nothing but a bikini, which the model proved is something that permeates her personal life, as shown in a recent social media post.

The playful video saw the 24-year-old with her fiance Justin Verlander casually relaxing on the pool’s edge before rolling into the water, before appearing to roll out of the water and back onto the ledge.

The happy couple has been in the Turks and Caicos for a few days, regularly taking to Instagram to show off playful moments that many couples would share, proving that famous celebrities are just like regular people.

Although Upton is known for her glamorous photo shoots, she looked to have less makeup and messy hair while taking a break from her rigorous schedule.

The model recently appeared on Lip Sync Battle, getting into a full-blown school girl outfit to sing along to the Britney Spears classic, “Hit Me Baby.”

Upton’s fiance is about to have a much busier schedule, now that baseball season is in full swing. Unfortunately, his baseball career puts a hinderance on the couple’s “extracurricular” activities.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Upton revealed, “There’s no sex before a game – absolutely none! Also what I’ve just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either.”

